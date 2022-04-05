IRCTC Latest News Today: With an objective to promote tourism in the country, the Indian Railways earlier had introduced Bharat Gaurav trains which are first-of-its-kind theme-based tourist circuit trains. As per the latest reports, stakeholders from various zones are now showing interest to operate these tourist trains. According to the earlier announcement by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the trains can be run by both IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) as well as the private sector. However, a senior Railway Ministry official said the IRCTC is among total 11 parties that has already registered to run the trains, Swarajya reported.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans To Implement 'Kavach' On Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah Corridors Soon

It must be noted that the Bharat Gaurav trains are theme-based trains that were introduced by Indian Railways last year in November. The objective of introducing such trains was to showcase India's historic places and rich cultural heritage to domestic and foreign tourists.

Giving details, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that 3,033 coaches and 190 trains had been identified for the theme-based trains. However, he had said that these trains are not regular trains that will be run on timetables.

As per a report by News, nearly 11 stakeholders have shown interest in running the Bharat Gaurav trains and these stakeholders include seven players from the southern zone, two from central zone and one each from the northern and Hubli-based south western zone.

In the meantime, the IRCTC has planned to operate two rakes in Mumbai and New Delhi sectors and has registered at the northern and central zones for the purpose. In the meantime, the Railways has also received requests to run more rakes from other zones as well.

Reports suggest that 7 private players have also shown interest to operate Bharat Gaurav trains in the southern region. These players include Mark Metro, Durai, Sri Nadiambal Agency, SNJ Marketing & Trading India, Sathya Associates and MC Property Development.