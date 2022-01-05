IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to increase the speed, the Indian Railways is planning to operate Vande Bharat Express Train with lightweight coaches made up of aluminium. As per latest updates from the Indian Railways, the work on the manufacturing of these lightweight coaches is underway for these hi-tech trains.Also Read - Indian Railways UPDATE: These 14 Trains Originating From Mumbai Cancelled | Details Here

According to a report by News 18, the Central government will announce the addition of these special coaches in Vande Bharat Train in the upcoming Budget session. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Adds Extra Stoppage To These Trains From Today | Full List Here

Giving details, the Indian Railways said the proposal of adding these coaches to Vande Bharat Express Trains has already been sent to the Union Ministry of Railways. And after the approval from the Centre, an official announcement about the operation of these high-speed trains in the country will be made. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Adds New Religious Places to Ramayana Yatra Special Train Route From Feb 9

It is believed that due to lightweight of the coaches, the train will consume less fuel and also will lead to less expenditure on the operations of the high-speed trains.

It must be noted that the Indian Railways for the long time has been planning to increase the average speed of trains and with the addition of these coaches, the Vande Bharat Express trains will operate at 160 kilometres per hour.

The Railways said the trains of such technology do not need to slow down on a curved line and the trains automatically lean inwards and balance the force exerted from outside.

Prior to this, the Indian Railways had also planned to operate a new train with lightweight coaches with the name of Train-20. This train was proposed to be operated with sleeper coaches instead of a chair car. However, the Indian Railways changed the plan and now decided to add these coaches in the present Vande Bharat Express Train only.

As per media reports, the Indian Railways is also planning to operate a new train with Hyperloop technology. This new train will be completely based on vacuum operations which will allow the wagon to run at high speed.