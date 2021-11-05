IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the upcoming rush for Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has planned Puja special trains for the convenience of passengers. These trains will run from Delhi to various cities of UP and Bihar and it will be mandatory for the passengers to comply with the COVID guidelines.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Artists Perform Ramlila as Deepotsav Celebrations Begin in Ayodhya | Highlights
Speaking to News 18, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, said New Delhi-Katihar-New Delhi Pooja Special train will be operated from New Delhi on 06 November and Katihar on 08 November for the convenience of passengers.
In the similar manner, Delhi-Katihar-Delhi Puja Special train will be operated from Delhi on 08 November and Katihar on 09 November 2021 for 01-01 trips.
- Train number 09638 – New Delhi – Katihar Pooja Special train will leave New Delhi at 19.25 hrs on 06th November, Moradabad at 22.48 hrs, Bareilly at 00.25 hrs, Shahjahanpur at 01.27 hrs, Lucknow at 04.20 hrs, Rudauli at 06.05 hrs, Faizabad at 06.42 hrs, It will leave Shahganj at 09.00 hrs, Azamgarh at 09.50 hrs, Mau at 10.42 hrs, Ballia at 12.14 hrs, Chhapra at 13.55 hrs, Hajipur at 15.17 hrs, Barauni at 17.10 hrs and Navgachia at 18.57 hrs and reach Katihar at 22.00 hrs.
- On the return journey, train number 09637 Katihar-New Delhi Puja Special train will leave Katihar at 01.15 hrs on 08 November, from Navgachia at 02.25 hrs, Barauni at 04.35 hrs, Hajipur at 06.40 hrs, Chhapra at 08.15 hrs, Ballia at 09.20 hrs, Mau at 10.55 hrs, Azamgarh at 10.55 hrs. Departure at 11.50 hrs, Shahganj at 13.15 hrs, Faizabad at 14.17 hrs, Rudauli at 15.07 hrs, Lucknow at 17.45 hrs, Shahjahanpur at 20.32 hrs, Bareilly at 21.37 hrs and Moradabad at 23.30 hrs and will reach New Delhi at 02.30 hrs on the second day. A total of 18 coaches will be fitted in this train including 11 general second class, 05 general chair car class and 02 SLR coaches.
- Train number 04746 Delhi-Katihar Puja Special train will leave Delhi at 15.05 hrs on 08th November, 2021 from Moradabad at 18.28 hrs, Bareilly at 20.05 hrs, Shahjahanpur at 21.07 hrs, Lucknow at 00.50 hrs, Rudauli at 02.52 hrs, Faizabad at 03.52 hrs, It will leave Shahganj at 05.20 hrs, Azamgarh at 06.10 hrs, Mau at 07.10 hrs, Ballia at 08.45 hrs, Chhapra at 11.25 hrs, Hajipur at 12.45 hrs, Barauni at 15.10 hrs and Navgachia at 17.15 hrs and reach Katihar at 19.30 hrs.
- On the return journey, train number 04745 Katihar-Delhi Puja Special train will leave Katihar at 22.30 hrs on 09th November, 2021 from Navgachia at 00.35 hrs, Barauni at 02.40 hrs, Hajipur at 04.05 hrs, Chhapra at 06.25 hrs, Ballia at 09.10 hrs, Mau to 10.45 hrs. It will leave Azamgarh at 11.45 hrs, Shahganj at 13.00 hrs, Faizabad at 14.02 hrs, Rudauli at 15.02 hrs, Lucknow at 17.10 hrs, Shahjahanpur at 20.52 hrs, Bareilly at 21.55 hrs and Moradabad at 23.30 hrs and arrive Anand Vihar Terminus at 02.45 hrs on the third day. A total of 20 coaches will be fitted in this train including 18 of General Second Class, and 02 coaches of Generator cum Luggage Vehicle.
- Train number 04742 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Puja Special Train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus at 14.00 hrs on 07th November, 2021, leaving Moradabad at 17.38 hrs, Bareilly at 19.20 hrs, Sitapur at 22.55 hrs, second day Gorakhpur Jn. Departure time at 04.35 hrs, Chhapra at 07.25 hrs, Hajipur at 08.40 hrs, Muzaffarpur at 09.45 hrs, and Samastipur at 10.40 hrs and reach Barauni at 11.55 hrs.
- On return journey 04741 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Puja Special train will leave Barauni at 14.00 hrs on 08th November, 2021 from Samastipur at 15.05 hrs, Muzaffarpur at 16.00 hrs, Hajipur at 16.55 hrs, Chhapra at 18.50 hrs, Gorakhpur at 22.00 hrs, second day Sitapur Departure time at 04.30 hrs, Bareilly at 07.35 hrs and Moradabad at 09.17 hrs to reach Delhi at 12.20 hrs. In these, a total of 19 coaches including 06 general second class, 11 sleeper class and 02 CSLR coaches will be installed.
- Train number 09640 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Puja Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus at 17.10 hrs on 08th November, 2021 from Moradabad at 20.33 hrs, Bareilly at 21.56 hrs, Shahjahanpur at 23.02 hrs, Lucknow at 02.05 hrs, Rudauli at 03.50 hrs. It will leave Faizabad at 04.23 hrs, Shahganj at 07.05 hrs, Azamgarh at 07.55 hrs, Mau at 08.55 hrs, Ballia at 10.25 hrs, Chhapra at 12.50 hrs and Hajipur at 14.05 hrs and reach Barauni at 16.40 hrs.
- On return journey 09639 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Puja Special train will leave Barauni at 19.00 hrs on 09th November, 2021 from Hajipur at 21.05 hrs, Chhapra at 22.30 hrs, Ballia at 23.40 hrs, Mau at 01.00 hrs, Azamgarh at 02.05 hrs, Shahganj It will depart New Delhi at 18.30 hrs, Faizabad at 06.22 hrs, Rudauli at 07.05 hrs, Lucknow at 09.50 hrs, Shahjahanpur at 12.25 hrs, Bareilly at 13.30 hrs and Moradabad at 15.10 hrs. A total of 20 coaches including 18 general second class and 02 SLR coaches will be installed in this train.