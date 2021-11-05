IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the upcoming rush for Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has planned Puja special trains for the convenience of passengers. These trains will run from Delhi to various cities of UP and Bihar and it will be mandatory for the passengers to comply with the COVID guidelines.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Artists Perform Ramlila as Deepotsav Celebrations Begin in Ayodhya | Highlights

Speaking to News 18, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, said New Delhi-Katihar-New Delhi Pooja Special train will be operated from New Delhi on 06 November and Katihar on 08 November for the convenience of passengers. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Run 24 Special Trains to Bihar for Chhath Puja | Check List Here

In the similar manner, Delhi-Katihar-Delhi Puja Special train will be operated from Delhi on 08 November and Katihar on 09 November 2021 for 01-01 trips. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Updates: Railways to Run Five Additional Special Trains From Bandra Terminus to Bhuj, Okha, Bhavnagar | Full List Here

Check full list of trains