IRCTC Latest News Today: To book train tickets, the passengers don't need to crowd the railway station ticket counters anymore. They will soon be able to book train tickets at the post offices. This facility will start in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report by News 18, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will launch the new system under which 9147 post offices across UP will start offering this facility to rail passengers.

The report suggested that the Indian Railways and IRCTC have collaborated to bring this new system and the authorised agents of IRCTC and GDS will book the train tickets in the remote villages of the state.

Moreover, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will on Thursday also start a new train and a new hi-tech washing factory area at the Gomtinagar Station in UP.

As per reports, the Indian Railways is also planning to operate 75 Vande Bharat Express trains on Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence.

The report also suggested that the Railways Ministry has approved a plan to operate 75 Vande Bharat Express trains in different zones of the country. The work for the allotment of tenders for the Vande Bharat trains is underway.

The development comes after PM Modi had announced to operate various Vande Bharat trains connecting 75 cities across the country.