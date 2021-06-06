IRCTC Latest News: In the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown and subsequent poor occupancy, the South Eastern Railway (SER) on Saturday decided to cancel special trains between New Delhi and Bhubaneswar for this month. On the other hand the SER also decided to extend the frequency of Hatia-Yesvantpur Special from Weekly to Bi-weekly. Apart from the SER, other regional railways have also cancelled several trains in the past due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 in the country. Also Read - Chandigarh Extends Weekend Curfew, Withdraws Restrictions on Inter-state Movement | Full List of Restrictions Here

Complete list of cancelled trains by SER:

02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 11, June 14, June 17 and June 18

02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 12, June 15, June 17 and June 19.

02825 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 16

02826 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 18

02855 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 12 and June 1

02856 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 13 and June 20

List of trains whose frequency have been increased:

02835 Hatia-Yesvantpur Special will now run on Tuesday and Sunday

02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia Special will now run on Thursday and Tuesday.