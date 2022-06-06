IRCTC Update: In a good news for frequent train commuters, the Indian Railways on Monday decided to increase the limit of booking maximum tickets in a month by a given user ID, reported the livemint. For a user ID not linked with Aadhaar, the limit has been increased to 12 tickets and for a user ID linked with Aadhaar wherein one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar, the limit of maximum tickets in a month has been raised to 24.Also Read - IRCTC Luggage Rules: Railways to Levy Hefty Penalty On Passengers For Carrying Extra Baggage. Limit, Fines and Other Details Inside

At present, a maximum of six tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked and a maximum of 12 tickets in a month can be booked online by a user ID that is Aadhaar linked given that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar. Also Read - Kota Man's 5-Year Fight With Railways To Get Rs 35 Refund On Ticket Cancellation Benefits 3 lakh IRCTC Users

So here’s how to link your Aadhaar with IRCTC account: