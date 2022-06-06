IRCTC Update: In a good news for frequent train commuters, the Indian Railways on Monday decided to increase the limit of booking maximum tickets in a month by a given user ID, reported the livemint. For a user ID not linked with Aadhaar, the limit has been increased to 12 tickets and for a user ID linked with Aadhaar wherein one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar, the limit of maximum tickets in a month has been raised to 24.Also Read - IRCTC Luggage Rules: Railways to Levy Hefty Penalty On Passengers For Carrying Extra Baggage. Limit, Fines and Other Details Inside
At present, a maximum of six tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked and a maximum of 12 tickets in a month can be booked online by a user ID that is Aadhaar linked given that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar. Also Read - Kota Man's 5-Year Fight With Railways To Get Rs 35 Refund On Ticket Cancellation Benefits 3 lakh IRCTC Users
So here’s how to link your Aadhaar with IRCTC account:
Also Read - Mitali Express: India-Bangladesh Train Service Begins From June; Check Routes, Booking Cost, Other Details Here
- An IRCTC registered User is required to get him/herself Aadhaar verified using Aadhaar KYC option in My Profile.
- User’s Aadhaar will be verified through an OTP on their mobile number linked with their Aadhaar ID. On successful submission of OTP, user will become Aadhaar verified.
- At least one (1) passenger on the ticket being booked, beyond 6 tickets in a month, should also be Aadhaar verified.
- Users are required to verify the probable passengers through their respective Aadhaar number and store the verified passengers in passenger master list. This should be done before starting the ticket booking process, beyond 6 tickets in a month.
- A user can add Aadhaar verified passenger from the master list at the time of booking to book additional tickets, i.e. up to 12 tickets in a month.