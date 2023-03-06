Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Holi Special Trains on These Routes For Holi 2023

IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways said these Holi special trains will make 174 frequency runs between various destinations to cope up with the festive rush.

Notably, the Indian Railways operates these Holi special trains during the festive season to deal with the increased rush of passengers

IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the upcoming rush due to the Holi festival, the Indian Railways said it is running extra special trains for the passengers. In this regard, the Railways has launched 39 pairs of Holi Special trains. These Holi special trains will provide connectivity to multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and others.

With these Holi special trains, rail passengers from different cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and others will be able to use the enhanced services and reach their hometowns easily.

Notably, the Indian Railways operates these Holi special trains during the festive season to deal with the increased rush of passengers. Interestingly, the Railways runs these trains after prioritising the most crowded routes like Delhi-Patna, Bengaluru-Patna, Pune-Patna, Mumbai-Patna, and others.

These Holi special trains will make 174 frequency runs between the various destinations to cope with the festive season rush.

Indian Railways Holi Special Trains: Check Full List Here

04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal -Udhampur- Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express

04672/04671 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train

04530/04529 Bathinda-Varanasi- Bathinda Festival Special Express train

04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal – Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express

04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train

04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04062/04061 Delhi – Barauni– Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train

04064/04063 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani– Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal – Sitamarhi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04068/04067 New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04066/04065 Delhi – Patna– Delhi Superfast Festival Special Express

03251/03252 Rajgir – Anand Vihar –Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special

05577/05578 Saharsa-Ambala Cantt-Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special

05269/05270 Muzaffarpur – Valsad – Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special

