IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the passengers travelling home for Chhath Puja celebration, the Indian Railways on Saturday planned to operate special festival trains with additional coaches. With this decision from the Railways, the passengers will get comfortable journey and they can easily book tickets. And also, they will not have to face the last minute rush.

Giving further details, the North Western Railway said these trains will be operated from major cities of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The North Western Railway said with the addition of the coaches in these trains, the pressure of the passengers will be reduced on the current trains and more berths will be available for commuters to travel comfortably. Moreover, the North Western Railway said an additional AC coach is also being temporarily added to the Durg-Ajmer-Durg weekly special train connecting Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Full list of trains with additional coaches: