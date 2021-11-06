IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the passengers travelling home for Chhath Puja celebration, the Indian Railways on Saturday planned to operate special festival trains with additional coaches. With this decision from the Railways, the passengers will get comfortable journey and they can easily book tickets. And also, they will not have to face the last minute rush.Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Over Parts of Maharashtra For 2 Days, Yellow Alert Issued in THESE 10 Districts
Giving further details, the North Western Railway said these trains will be operated from major cities of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Also Read - BCCI Expresses Grief at Demise of Coach Tarak Sinha
The North Western Railway said with the addition of the coaches in these trains, the pressure of the passengers will be reduced on the current trains and more berths will be available for commuters to travel comfortably. Moreover, the North Western Railway said an additional AC coach is also being temporarily added to the Durg-Ajmer-Durg weekly special train connecting Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Also Read - Delhi Govt Extends Free Ration Supply Till May 2022, CM Kejriwal Writes to PM Modi to Extend Centre's Scheme Too
Full list of trains with additional coaches:
- The Railways said a second ordinary class coach is being added to 02991/02992, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City special train from November 7.
- Another second ordinary class coach for the 04707/04708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special from Bikaner between November 7 and November 10 and from Dadar between November 8 and 11.
- The Jaipur-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur special rail service will also get additional general category coaches from Jaipur from November 7 and November 9.
- The Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner special train service will get second ordinary class coach from Bikaner on November 11 and from Bandra Terminus on November 8.
- The Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer special railway service from Ajmer will get second ordinary class coach on November 7 and from Bandra Terminus on November 8.
- The Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner special train will get two second ordinary class coaches on November 8 and from Bandra Terminus on November 9.
- The Udaipur City-Kishanganj-Udaipur City special will get two second sleeper Coaches and one second ordinary class coach is being added from Udaipur City on November 7 and from Kishanganj on November 11.
- The Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer special will get one more ordinary class coach from Ajmer on November 8 and from Amritsar on November 11.
- One AC Chair Car and one second ordinary class Coach will be added from November 8 to the Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer special.
- The Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer special train will get an additiona second ordinary class coach on November 9.