IRCTC Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases have gone down and the tourism activities have resumed, many want to visit various tourist destinations. To meet the growing demand of passengers and to provide them comfortable journey, the Western Railway has decided to run a Summer Special train on Special fare between Bandra Terminus and Jaipur. Issuing a statement, the Indian Railways said that the booking of train no. 09724 has opened on April 7 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. "For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," Western Railway said in a statement.

Here are details of Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Special Train:

Train no 09724 Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Thursday and will reach Jaipur next day. This train will start operation from April 14 till June 30.

Train no 09723 Jaipur -Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Jaipur every Wednesday and will arrive Bandra Terminus next day. This train will run from April 13 till June 29.

Notably, these trains will have halts at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Chittaurgarh Jn, Bhilwara, Mandal, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer and Kishangarh stations in both directions.