IRCTC Latest News Today: As per the recent announcement made by the Indian Railways, the sleeper coaches in 13 pairs of passenger trains running on different routes have been changed to general coaches from Thursday (October 7). The move from the Indian Railways came to provide more general coaches to the train passengers for their comfortable journey. These 13 pairs of passenger trains are running on different routes of the country.

It must be noted that the passenger trains have started operating as Covid-19 cases subsided across the country. Keeping the rush of the passengers, the Indian Railways planned to increase the operation of passenger trains in different states in a phased manner.

Speaking to News 18, Chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said that the Indian Railways will be replacing two second class sleeper coaches with two second class general coaches in 13 pairs of trains.

As per the announcement, the special trains will have two second class ordinary coaches in place of two second sleeper coaches from Thursday. Notably, most of these trains run on different routes in Rajasthan.

Full list of trains

Train numbering 09617/09614, Madar-Udaipur City- Madar special

Train numbering 09703/09704, Sikar-Loharu-Sikar special

Train numbering 09723/09724, Phulera-Rewari-Phulera special

Train numbering 09725/09726, Phulera-Rewari-Phulera special

Train numbering 09727/09728, Sikar-Rewari-Sikar special

Train number 09729/09730, Jaipur-Phulera-Jaipur special

Train number 09735/09736, Phulera-Rewari-Phulera special

Train numbering 09743/09744, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh special

Train numbering 09745/09746, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh special

Train numbering 09749/09750, Suratgarh-Bathinda-Suratgarh special

Train numbering 09719/09720, Jaipur-Suratgarh-Jaipur special

Train numbering 09747/09748, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh special

Train numbering 09751/09752, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh special