IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers. They can book train tickets in reduced fare as the Indian Railways has announced the restoration of normal train services from December 10. As per a report by Zee News, the move from the Railways will allow passengers travel in trains with lower fares than special trains. The Indian Railways has steadily lifted several restrictions it had imposed during the COVID pandemic. The latest decisions are aimed at providing relief to passengers who were facing high ticket fares.Also Read - India’s First High-Speed Bullet Train Set to Run on Track by 2026, Railway Minister Makes Big Announcement

The Railways had last year started operating trains in the special category to bring crowding in trains under control to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, the Railways charged more to passengers for special category train tickets than normal trains. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Passengers Can Change Boarding Stations Just 24 Hours Before Departure | Here’s How

The Railways has also stated that Divyang and women passengers can book train tickets in reserved coaches with ease by booking the unreserved tickets. Also Read - Attention Railway Passengers! 75 Trains Cancelled In Wake of Cyclone Jawad | Full List Here

Last month, the Railways has issued an order to discontinue the ‘special’ tag for mail and express trains and revert to pre-pandemic ticket prices with immediate effect.

As the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was eased, the Railways has been running only special trains. It started with long-distance trains and now, even short-distance passenger services are being run as special trains with “slightly higher fares” to “discourage people from avoidable travels”.

In a letter to the zonal railways last month, the Railway Board said trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and fares will revert to normal pre-Covid prices.

However, the national transporter said that for tickets booked in advance, no difference of fare either is to be collected by Railways or any refund shall be permitted. Neither order however specifies when the zonal railways are required to revert to their pre-Covid regular services.

List of trains in which passengers can travel with unreserved tickets: