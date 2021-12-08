IRCTC Latest News Today: The train passengers who have booked their tickets online can change their boarding stations just 24 hours before departure. This new facility has been implemented by the IRCTC for the convenience of the train passengers. Notably, the passengers can change the boarding station as per the rules of IRCTC. However, this particular facility is not available for passengers who have booked tickets through travel agents.Also Read - Attention Railway Passengers! 75 Trains Cancelled In Wake of Cyclone Jawad | Full List Here

The train passengers must note that once the boarding station is changed on the IRCTC website, the passenger cannot catch the train from the original boarding station. The IRCTC latest guidelines suggest that the change in the boarding station can be done only once.

Another crucial thing the passengers must note that if they board a train from the station other than the boarding station without changing the ticket, then they will have to pay the penalty as well as the difference in fare between the boarding point and the revised boarding point.

Here’s to change the boarding station: