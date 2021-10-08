IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping the passenger rush in mind during the festive season, the Indian Railways has planned to run special trains ahead of Diwali and Durga Puja 2021. As per latest updates, the Indian Railways is planning to operate nearly 1500 special trains from October 10 to November 21. In general, the Indian Railways runs nearly 5000 trains during the festive season. However, the COVID pandemic has hit the operations of trains as well as the demand for trains.Also Read - Good News For THIS State Govt Employees: DA Hiked by 11% Ahead of Durga Puja 2021. Deets Inside

Every year, there is high demand for passenger trains in eastern India side from Dussehra to Chhath Pooja time. The festival of Dussehra has started from October 7, but no special trains have been announced yet by the Indian Railways. Also Read - IRCTC to Run Bharat Darshan Tourist Train From Today. Key Points

As Jharkhand and West Bengal in eastern India are the carriers of maximum coal transportation, the railway authorities are planning to prioritise these routes. Also Read - Durga or Didi? Kolkata Pandal Features Goddess Idol Resembling TMC Chief | See Pics

On the other side, the Southern Railways has decided to run Special Train services in the coming days. As per latest updates, the Southern Railway zone will run Train Number 06003/06004 Tambaram – Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast special train on special fare, for which the Advance Reservation already opened at 08.00 AM on 7 October 2021.

As per updates, the train comprises of eight Sleeper class coaches, three AC 3-Tier class coaches, four General Second class coaches and two Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Train Number 06003 Tambaram – Nagercoil Superfast Special Train: The train will leave Tambaram station at 9.40 PM on 13 October and 03 November 2021. The train will reach Nagercoil railway station at 09.30 AM the next day.

On the return direction, the Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast Special train will leave Nagercoil railway station at 4.15 PM on 17 October and 07 November 2021 and reach Tambaram railway station at 04.10 AM the next day.

Train Number 06003 will depart from Tambaram station at 9:40 PM and, it will halt at Chengalpattu at 10:08 PM, Villupuram at 11:50 PM, Tiruchchirappalli at 2:25 AM, Dindugal at 3:42 AM, Madurai at 4:45 AM, Virudhunagar at 5:28 AM, Satur at 5:51 AM, Kovilpatti at 6:13 AM, Tirunelveli at 7:45 AM, before reaching Nagercoil at 9:30 AM.

Train Number 06004 will depart from Nagercoil at 4:15 PM, and en route, it will halt at Tirunelveli at 5:45 PM, Kovilpatti at 6:43 PM, Satur at 7:08 PM, Virudhunagar at 7:53 PM, Madurai at 9:00 PM, Dindugal at 10:02 PM, Tiruchchirappalli at 11:15 PM, Villupuram at 1:53 AM, Chengalpattu at 3:13 AM, before reaching Tambaram at 4:10 AM.