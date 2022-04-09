IRCTC Latest News Today: Giving massive relief to train passengers, the Western Railway on Friday said it has resumed linen services on 31 trains. Issuing a statement, the Western Railway started providing linen service in 12957/58 Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express and 12915/16 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express. The development comes as the Indian Railways recently issued an order asking zonal railways to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains. Notably, this provision was suspended due to a coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In the order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board had said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Here’s How TCS, HCL, Infosys, Cognizant Plan Future Working Model | Details Here

With the steady decline in coronavirus cases, the Indian Railways, which had suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, has recently resumed most of the facilities. While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended on trains.

Linen service resumed in 12957/58 Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Exp and 12915/16 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Exp. With this, linen services have been provided in 31 WR trains so far. pic.twitter.com/kxmXqYSAvh — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 7, 2022

Linen Service Resume on These Trains

12951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

12953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express

12957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express

12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

Linen Services To Resume Soon on These Trains