IRCTC Latest News Today: Giving massive relief to train passengers, the Western Railway on Friday said it has resumed linen services on 31 trains. Issuing a statement, the Western Railway started providing linen service in 12957/58 Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express and 12915/16 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express. The development comes as the Indian Railways recently issued an order asking zonal railways to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains. Notably, this provision was suspended due to a coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In the order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board had said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.
With the steady decline in coronavirus cases, the Indian Railways, which had suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, has recently resumed most of the facilities. While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended on trains.
Linen Service Resume on These Trains
- 12951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
- 12953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express
- 12957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express
- 12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express
- New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express
- Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express
- 12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express
Linen Services To Resume Soon on These Trains
- 12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar Duronto Express from April 12.
- 12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore Duronto Express from April 14.
- 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express from April 15.
- 20913/20914 Rajkot – Delhi Express from April 22.
- 22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa Express from April 25.