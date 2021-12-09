IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes another piece of wonderful news for the train passengers. The Indian Railways is planning to operate over 25 premium trains with women crew and train hostesses. As per the latest updates from the Railways, the women crew will be deployed in trains such as Shatabdi, Gatimaan and Tejas. The IRCTC in a statement said that the biggest reason for having train hostesses is to promote women empowerment.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Good News For Train Passengers. They Can Book Tickets With Reduced Fare From Dec 10 in These Trains | Full List Here

According to media report, the IRCTC and Indian Railways are planning to operate Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas and other premium trains with a women crew and train hostesses to welcome the passengers when they board the train. Also Read - India’s First High-Speed Bullet Train Set to Run on Track by 2026, Railway Minister Makes Big Announcement

It must be noted that the Vande Bharat Express already has women crew and now, the Railways is planning to have hostesses in all premium trains. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Passengers Can Change Boarding Stations Just 24 Hours Before Departure | Here’s How

Giving details, the Ministry of Railways said the train hostesses will work only during the daytime and added that Rajdhani and Duronto won’t have the female crew since these trains have night journeys too.

Currently, the Indian Railways operates 12 Shatabdi, one Gatimaan, two Vande Bharat, one Tejas Express across the country.

Speaking to News18, one IRCTC official said that the change is being made to provide better convenience during the journey to passengers.

He added that the Women Crew Service will be provided in these trains as same as crew service in flights and they will sort the complaints and problems of the passengers during the train journey.