IRCTC Latest News Today: The Western Railways on Wednesday said several trains will remain cancelled in the coming days due to non-interlocking work for the commissioning of third line connectivity at Rupaund Railway Station. Giving further details, the Railways said that the work has been going on in the Rupaund–Jhalwara double line electrified section of the Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway zone.
The Railways also added that the train services will remain cancelled till February 15, 2022, owing to non-interlocking work at Singrauli, Churki, Karaila Road, and Mahdeiya railway stations in the Dhanbad Division of the East Central Railway zone. The Railways has urged the passengers to verify the status of their train before embarking on their rail journey.
Full list of cancelled trains:
- Train No. 22169 Rani Kamlapati to Santragachi Superfast Humsafar Express will remain cancelled
- Train No. 22170 Santragachi to Rani Kamalapati Superfast Humsafar Express will remain cancelled from the originating station.
- Train No. 22909/22910 Balsad-Puri-Balsad Express Train will remain cancelled both ways.
- Train No. 20971/20972 Udaipur-Shalimar-Udaipur Express will remain cancelled on February 12.
- Train No. 22867/22868 Durg-Nizamuddin-Durg Superfast Humsafar Express Train will remain cancelled on February 12 and 13.
- Train No. 18201/18202 Durg-Navtanwa-Durg Express Train
- Train No. 18203/18204 Durg-Kanpur Central-Durg Express Train
- Train No. 20471/20472 Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner Weekly Express will remain cancelled on February 13 and February 16.