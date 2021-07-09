IRCTC Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the Railway passengers, the IRCTC has announced that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will start operations from August 7, 2021. As per updates from the IRCTC, the Tejas Express will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the schedule, the Tejas Express train will run four days a week – Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.Also Read - Like Influenza, Covid May Reach Endemic Stage After a While in India, Says Top ICMR Official

"It is informed that services of train no. 82901182902, ADI-MMCT-ADI Ahmedabad Mumbai Tejas Express will be restored from August 07 ,2021. The train will run 04 days in the week viz, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday," the IRCTC said in a regulatory filing.

It must be noted that due to the second wave of Corona, the service of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express was suspended for the first time on 2 April 2021. After that, the lockdown was extended and the ban on the service was also extended accordingly.

The Tejas Express (train number 82902/82901) running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad was suspended for a month from April 2. This decision was taken in view of the increasing case of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Last year also, this train service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route was suspended from March to October.

The Tejas Express provides state of the art amenities and comes equipped with all modern onboard facilities for the passengers travelling in the train. It must be noted that the passengers will not be able to get any concession tickets in the Tejas Express, however, children below 5 years of age have been exempted from fare.

As per updates from the IRCTC, there will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota for the train. However, there will only be a general quota and foreign tourist quota. Six seats in Executive Class and 12 seats in Chair Car will be available for foreign tourists.