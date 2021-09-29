IRCTC Latest News: Keeping in mind the passenger rush due to upcoming festive season, the Indian Railways has increased the services of 22 pairs of trains for the next three months across the country. Speaking to News 18, a senior Railways official said the extension of services of the 22 pairs of trains has been announced for the South Eastern Railway region. Giving further details, the Railways official said that most of the trains have origin or final destination in Jharkhand.Also Read - Prime Focus is Right to Life of Citizens, Says Supreme Court on Firecrackers Ban

Saying that from September to December, a large number of people travel in the South-East zone due to the festival season, the Railway official said in the next few months, the region will celebrate Durga Puja, Chhath Puja, Kali Puja, Diwali and Christmas and due to these festivals, people in large numbers use trains to commute to meet their family and friends.

Regarding the extension of 22 pairs of trains, Deputy Chief Operating Manager (Coaching) of South-East Railway Sanjay Ghosh has issued a circular to Chakradharpur Railway division. According to the circular, 22 pairs of express trains running through Ranchi, Chakradharpur, Kharagpur and Adra railway divisions of the South Eastern Railway have been extended for the next three months.

List of trains that have been extended

Tata-Danapur-Tata Express

Hatia – Yesvantpur – Hatia Express

Howrah-Mysore-Howrah Express

Hatia – LTT-Hatia Express

Howrah – Hyderabad – Howrah Express

Santragachi-PA-Santragachi Express

Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Express

Howrah – Vasco da Gama – Howrah Express

Tata-Chhapra-Tata Express

Hatia-Purnia-Hatia Express

Ranchi-Howrah-Ranchi Express

Howrah-Puducherry-Howrah Express

Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Express

Howrah-Puri-Howrah Express

Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Express

Shalimar – Secunderabad – Shalimar Express

Hatia- Anand Vihar Terminal- Hatia Express

Santragachi – Anand Vihar Terminal – Santragachi Express

Howrah- Sai Nagar Shirdi Terminal- Howrah Express

Hatia – Bangalore – Hatia Express

Tata-Amritsar-Tata Express