IRCTC Latest News: Keeping in mind the passenger rush due to upcoming festive season, the Indian Railways has increased the services of 22 pairs of trains for the next three months across the country. Speaking to News 18, a senior Railways official said the extension of services of the 22 pairs of trains has been announced for the South Eastern Railway region. Giving further details, the Railways official said that most of the trains have origin or final destination in Jharkhand.Also Read - Prime Focus is Right to Life of Citizens, Says Supreme Court on Firecrackers Ban
Saying that from September to December, a large number of people travel in the South-East zone due to the festival season, the Railway official said in the next few months, the region will celebrate Durga Puja, Chhath Puja, Kali Puja, Diwali and Christmas and due to these festivals, people in large numbers use trains to commute to meet their family and friends. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Protesters Block Railway Tracks, Several Trains Cancelled | Full List
Regarding the extension of 22 pairs of trains, Deputy Chief Operating Manager (Coaching) of South-East Railway Sanjay Ghosh has issued a circular to Chakradharpur Railway division. According to the circular, 22 pairs of express trains running through Ranchi, Chakradharpur, Kharagpur and Adra railway divisions of the South Eastern Railway have been extended for the next three months. Also Read - Cyclone Gulab: 28 Trains Cancelled, Several Diverted Ahead of Landfall | Full List Here
List of trains that have been extended
Tata-Danapur-Tata Express
Hatia – Yesvantpur – Hatia Express
Howrah-Mysore-Howrah Express
Hatia – LTT-Hatia Express
Howrah – Hyderabad – Howrah Express
Santragachi-PA-Santragachi Express
Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Express
Howrah – Vasco da Gama – Howrah Express
Tata-Chhapra-Tata Express
Hatia-Purnia-Hatia Express
Ranchi-Howrah-Ranchi Express
Howrah-Puducherry-Howrah Express
Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Express
Howrah-Puri-Howrah Express
Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Express
Shalimar – Secunderabad – Shalimar Express
Hatia- Anand Vihar Terminal- Hatia Express
Santragachi – Anand Vihar Terminal – Santragachi Express
Howrah- Sai Nagar Shirdi Terminal- Howrah Express
Hatia – Bangalore – Hatia Express
Tata-Amritsar-Tata Express