IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to save journey time and to provide better travel experience to passenger, the Indian Railways is planning to discontinue the services of Link Express and Slip Coaches on certain trains. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the move is aimed at eliminating the need to install or remove extra coaches in trains which will save time. The report further suggested that the plan of the Indian Railways is likely to be implemented on some trains of the Northern Railways soon.

What are link express and slip coaches?

It must be noted that when two trains from different routes join at a common station to depart for a destination, in railways parlance that's called a Link Express. However, during the return journey, when these trains get separated from the station at which they were connected and then depart for different destinations, they are called slip coaches.

Issuing a statement, the Indian Railways said that the process of joining and separating train coaches was a waste of time and often resulted in delays. Hence, it is deciding to discontinue service of Link Express and Slip coaches soon. These trains in which the services will be discontinued include:

Varanasi-Dehradun Express Kalka-Sriganganagar Madurai-Dehradun Express Kochuveli-Dehradun Express Haridwar-Una Himachal Janshatabdi Express Okha-Dehradun Express and Howrah-Dehradun Express.

Passengers must note that the suspension of these services on the trains will allow passengers to reach their destinations on time.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways said it will announce the operation of special trains for the festive season. In fact, the South Eastern Railway has already announced the extension of 11 pairs of special trains for Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja.