IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways issued a fresh notification on cancellation of trains on Thursday and said it has cancelled 14 passenger trains on Howrah-Mumbai route due to non-interlocking work in Bilaspur Railway Division. Notably, these trains pass through various stations in Jharkhand. As per the notification from the Railways, these trains will remain cancelled from 23 December to 1 January 2022.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Railways Starts Disposable Blanket-Pillow Kit Services. Here's How Much It Will Cost You

The trains passengers who had booked tickets for these trains must take note that the cancellation of the trains will affect their travel plans for Christmas and New Year. Also Read - Bihar Railway Engineer Tries to Illegally Sell off Vintage Engine as 'Scrap', Know What Happened Next

The decision from the Railways comes at a time when thousands of people expected to travel for the holiday season. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Resumes General Ticket Facility With Low Fares For 13 Rajasthan Trains From Today | Full List Here

Giving details, the Railways officials said that the decision had to be made due to the non-interlocking work in the Bilaspur Railway Division, which comes under South-East Central Railway.

Furthermore, the officials said the complete ticket money will be refunded to the passengers, who had their seats booked on these trains.

Apart from tis, the Railways has also decided to operate Howrah-Ahmedabad Express as a passenger train.

As per the schedule, train number 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express will operate as a passenger train between Jharsuguda to Raigarh from December 24 to December 30.