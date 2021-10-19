IRCTC Latest News Today: To provide better facility to passengers and to promote some of the trains, the Indian Railways has converted a few Express Trains to Superfast Express and some passenger trains to Express trains. In a latest development, the South-Central Railway has made substantial revamp of the rail network and the trains. Apart from this, the Railway department has also devised a new timetable that contains new trains and changes in timings, routes, and terminals.Also Read - Step-by-Step Guide on How to Create a New IRCTC Account to Book Train Tickets

As per the updates from the Railways, the changes have come into force from October 1, and the passengers can check the new status and specifications of their respective trains through IRCTC's next-generation e-ticketing portal. Apart from this, the commuters can also make use of the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or physically approach the station manager of the concerned railway station.

List of trains which have been promoted from Express Trains to Superfast Express:

Old Train No. – From-To New Special Superfast – Train No.

17025/17026 Secunderabad – Manuguru Exp 02745/02746

17213/17214 Narasapur – NagarsolExp 02713/02714

17605/17606 Kacheguda – Mangaluru CentralExp 02777/02778

17017/17018 Secunderabad -RajkotExp 02755/02756

17203/17204 Kakinada Town-BhavnagarExp 02699/02700

17037/17038 Secunderabad-Hisar 02789/02790

It must be noted that the South-Central Railways have converted a total of 22 passenger trains and have now given them the status of Express trains. The new trains include that start from some prominent places such as Hyderabad Deccan, Aurangabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Raichur.

Apart from the facilities, the average speed of the trains has also increased as a total of 673 trains out of the total 872 trains under the South-Central Indian Railways have been sped up to align with the change in routes and timings.