IRCTC Latest News: Keeping in view the upcoming festive season, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) planned to run Onam Special Bharat Darshan train from Madurai on August 15. The IRCTC said that the Indian Railways special train will run from August 15 to 26 and the total cost of the 12-day journey has been fixed at Rs 12,000.Also Read - Indian Railways to Build First Ever 5-Star Hotel Over Railway Tracks in THIS City

As per the itinerary shared by the IRCTC, the train will start from Madurai and cover Goa, Statue of Unity, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra and Hyderabad. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Resume Services Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express From August 7

The IRCTC has also stated that the passengers will get to visit popular beaches of Goa, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, Statue of Unity at Kevadia, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Raj Ghat, Indira Gandhi Memorial Teen Murti Bhavan and India Gate in Delhi and Taj Mahal, Agra Fort in Agra. Moreover, the passengers in Hyderabad can visit Charminar, Golconda Fort, NTR Garden and Lumbini Park or Ramoji Film City. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Timings Of These Special Trains Changed | Full List Here

Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID situation, the visits to these sightseeing places are subject to restrictions and guidelines issued by respective state government. The IRCTC said that the passengers can board train from Madurai, Trivandrum Central, Kollam, Kottayam , Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shornur Jn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

The IRCTC also said that Renigunta Jn., Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai, Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Podanur Jn, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam Jn, Trivandrum Central, Tirunelveli and Madurai are the de-boarding points.

You can click here for complete itinerary and other details: https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SZBD385A

Apart from this, the Indian Railways has also planned to run other Bharat Darshan Trains during this festive season. Full list here:

Dakshin Bharat Yatra With Varanasi: The Indian Railways has also planned to run ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra with Varanasi’ train from Rajgir which will cover top tourist destinations, including Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum/Kochuveli and Varanasi. Notably, the Bharat Darshan special train will run for 13 nights and 14 days from October 20 till November 2.

Jyotirling And Statue Of Unity Yatra: The Indian Railways has also planned another special train between August 24 and September 5 to cover top tourist destinations, including the seven Jyotirlingas including Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhimashankar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga. In this journey, the passengers will also have the opportunity to visit the Parli Vaijnath, Dwarkadhish Temple, Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Ashram.

Char Dham Yatra: The IRCTC has also stated that it will run ‘Char-Dham Yatra’ train in September and cover several top tourist destinations, including Char Dham–Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish. As per the updates, the train will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18 and will cover Badrinath including Mana Village (near China border), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Chandrabhaga beach, Konark Sun Temple, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Dwarkadhish including Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka during its 16 days tour. Notably, the train will travel around 8,500 kilometres.