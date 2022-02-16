IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways said it will run two special trains from Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Jodhpur to Mumbai on 16 and 17 February 2022. Giving details, the Railways said there is often a lot of rush on the Mumbai route and to avoid this rush, the Railway management keeps increasing the number of coaches at regular intervals. However, the Railways said that the special trains between Rajasthan’s two cities and Mumbai will only run once.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Just Like E-commerce Firms, Railways to Soon Offer Home Delivery of Goods

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, told News 18 that the Railways is running Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus and Mumbai Central-Jaipur-Mumbai Central fare special trains.

The Railways has also released the full schedule of the trains and the train passengers travelling to and from Mumbai can easily take advantage of this.

The full schedule of the trains:

Train No. 09035 (Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special train) will leave Bandra Terminus at 11 am on Wednesday, 16 February, and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 4 am on 17 February.

Similarly, Train No. 09036 (or the Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special train) will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi at 4.15 pm on Thursday, 17th February and will be reaching Bandra Terminus at 11.20 am on 18th February.

Mumbai Central-Jaipur Special train (Train no. 09039) will leave Mumbai Central at 11.55 am on 16th February and will reach Jaipur at 7.25 pm the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09040, or the Jaipur-Mumbai train will leave Jaipur at 9.15 pm on 17 February and reach Mumbai Central at 3.10 pm on 18 February.

The Railways has said that the two trains will make only one round each to and from their destinations and after that, the train services will be terminated.