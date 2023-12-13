Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Announces New Weekly Express Service From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Mau: Check Full Schedule, Other Details

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Announces New Weekly Express Service From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Mau: Check Full Schedule, Other Details

Train No. 15182 LTT-Mau Weekly Express is scheduled to start its journey from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday at 11:10 hrs, starting from December 18, 2023.

Indian Railways Starts New Weekly Express Service From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Mau

Indian Railways Latest News: In an effort to enhance connectivity between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Mau, the Indian Railways said it has launched a new weekly express train services between the two stations.

Check Full Schedule

Train No. 15182 LTT-Mau Weekly Express is scheduled to start its journey from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday at 11:10 hrs, starting from December 18, 2023. The new train is likely to reach Mau at 18:30 hrs on the following day.

In the return journey, Train No. 15181 Mau-LTT Weekly Express will leave Mau every Saturday at 22:15 hrs, effective from December 16, 2023, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03:45 hrs on the third day of its journey.

Check Train Stoppages

The LTT-Mau Weekly Express will make scheduled halts at various stations, including LTT, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Prayag, Phulpur, Janghai, Mariahu, Jaunpur, Shahganj, Khorason Road, Azamgarh, Muhammadabad, and Mau.

Check Train Composition

The LTT-Mau Weekly Express train’s composition will consist of a total of 21 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, distributed as follows: 2 AC II Tier, 6 AC III Tier Economy, 7 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, including the Guard’s brake van, and 1 Generator cum Luggage Brake Van.

The Indian Railways said the passenger reservations for Train No. 15182 will open on December 14, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and the official website www.irctc.co.in.

