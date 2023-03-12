Home

IRCTC to Begin ‘Bharat Nepal Astha Yatra’. From Ticket Price To Itinerary, All You Need To Know

IRCTC News: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has proposed to operate “Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra” tour package on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from March 31. The tour package will be in line with Modi government’s initiative “Dekho Apna Desh,” which was launched to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

This will be the 10-day tour begins just a day after Ram Navami, which falls on March 30 this year. According to the IRCTC, the package will highlight four important pilgrimage and heritage sites.

Here are some of the key details travellers must know:

The Tour price has been distributed into two categories. Comfort category and Superior category

For the Comfort category- A single share will cost Rs. 39,850, and a double share will cost Rs. 34,650. A child (5-11 years) ticket will cost ₹31,185.

For the Superior category- A single share will cost Rs. 47,820, and a double share will cost Rs. 41,580. A child (5-11 years old) ticket will cost ₹37,425.

The train will cover various destinations.

In the 10-day tour, these destinations will be covered – Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat, Nandigram in Ayodhya; Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa in Kathmandu; Tulsi Manas temple, SankatMochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at VaranasGhat in Varanasi; and Ganga – Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple in Prayagraj.

Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Nandigram.

Kathmandu: Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa.

Varanasi : Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat.

Prayagraj : Ganga – Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple

Package:

The train, which only has 3AC class, has 600 seats in total, 300 of which are Standard and the other 300 are Superior.

The tour lasts nine nights and ten days in total.

Tourists staying in the superior package will spend their nights in AC rooms, while those staying in the standard package will stay in non-AC rooms with wash and change facilities.

The package includes all transfers and sightseeing on non-AC buses.

Meals:

The package includes only vegetarian meals for lunches on trains. In addition, off-board vegetarian meals will be served in high-quality eateries, hotels, banquets, and packed meals.

According to the IRCTC website, a COVID-19 vaccination certificate is required for temple darshan and monument sightseeing. During the tour, all passengers must carry a vaccination certificate in hard copy or on their phone.

