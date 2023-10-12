Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Introduce 9 More Vande Bharat Trains Ahead Of Diwali, Check Routes, Timings

Vande Bharat Express: It is speculated that three of these high-speed trains will likely be introduced on the Central Railways network.

The three proposed routes for these new trains could be Mumbai to Kolhapur, Mumbai to Jalna, and Pune to Secunderabad.

IRCTC Latest News: Keeping in mind the passengers’ rush for the festive season, the Indian Railways is planning to introduce nine more Vande Bharat trains ahead of the upcoming Diwali on different routes. A report by Free Press Journal said it is speculated that three of these high-speed trains will likely be introduced on the Central Railways network.

Even as the details of the trains are yet to be disclosed, sources told FPJ that the process of identifying potential routes for these new Vande Bharat trains is currently underway.

New Vande Bharat Trains: Check Possible Routes

However, the three proposed routes for these new trains could be Mumbai to Kolhapur, Mumbai to Jalna, and Pune to Secunderabad. These routes will potentially enhance the connectivity and convenience for passengers in these regions.

In the meantime, the Indian Railways said it will soon introduce a new Vande Bharat Express, which will be the 35th one. The new Vande Bharat Express will connect Tatanagar in Jharkhand with the spiritual city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Indian Railways, the new Vande Bharat Express train will be the second one that will connect Varanasi. Notably, Varanasi got the first Vande Bharat Express which connects it with New Delhi and also has the highest average speed among all the Vande Bharat Express trains that operate in the country. As of now 34 Vande Bharat Express operates connecting various parts of the country.

Vande Bharat Trains: Check Timetable

The new Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week and will have an eight-coach rake instead of the 16-coach one. The services of the new train is likely to be inaugurated before Navratri.

As per the tentative timetable, the train will have six stoppages which include Tatanagar Jn, Purulia Jn, Bokaro City, Gaya Jn, Pt DD Upadhyaya. Jn and Varanasi Jn.

The new Vande Bharat Train will leave from Tatanagar Jn at 6 AM and will reach Varanasi Jn at 1.50 PM covering a distance of 574 kilometers in 7 hours 50 minutes. In the return journey, the train will depart Varanasi Jn at 2.35 PM and reach Tatanagar at 10.00 PM.

Earlier this year, Railways Minister Vaishnaw had hinted at a transformation in the cleaning process of India’s premium trains. With this initiative, the Indian Railways is now planning to extend the efficient cleaning mechanism to all trains once proven effective and fully functional.

