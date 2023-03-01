Home

Business

IRCTC Announces Association With HDFC Bank, Launches Co-branded Travel Credit Card | Deets Inside

IRCTC Announces Association With HDFC Bank, Launches Co-branded Travel Credit Card | Deets Inside

The users may note that the card will provide exclusive benefits and maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of unique features.

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank have joined hands to launch a co-branded travel credit card known as IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card. The co-branded card is available exclusively on NPCI’s Rupay network.

The users may note that the card will provide exclusive benefits and maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app.

You may like to read

IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card: Key Benefits

The co-branded card is available exclusively on NPCI’s Rupay network.

The card will provide exclusive benefits

It will provide maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app.

The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit cardholders will enjoy an attractive joining bonus, discounts on bookings and access to the several executive lounges at railway stations across the country.

Rajni Hasija, chairman and managing director, IRCTC commented on the association and said, “HDFC Bank is among the largest and most trusted banks in the country. We are delighted to partner with them for this initiative. The co-branded card offers exclusive access to newly opened state-of-the-art lounges available at most of the major railway stations.“

“The credit card will help to streamline online transactions and at the same time offer best-in-class benefits as well as experience to our customers,” she added.

Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank, said, “The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will enable us to offer our card to millions of Indians across the country. Indian Railways is one of the biggest public sector enterprises in the country and we are delighted to be the first private sector bank to partner with IRCTC to enhance customer experience for train travellers, right from the time of booking their tickets.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.