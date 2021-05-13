IRCTC Latest News: Apart from Northern and Southern Railways, the Central Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of four trains including Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen due to low occupancy during this lockdown period. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Tamil Nadu to be Further Intensified, Assembly Leaders Agree At All-Party Meet

Issuing a statement, the Central Railway said all the train services of Solapur-Hassan special, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen special, Kolhapur-Mumbai special and Mumbai-Adilabad special trains have been cancelled. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers Less Than 50,000 Cases For Fifth Straight Day, Records 850 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Some trips of the Kanpur Central-Mumbai special train were also cancelled. The Central Railways said that the decision was taken in view of poor occupancy due to lockdown-like restrictions enforced in Maharashtra. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Districts Reporting High Cases Should Continue For 6-8 Weeks, Says ICMR

On the other hand, the Firozpur railway division on Thursday also decided to cancel 16 unreserved express trains in view of low occupancy due to the pandemic.

The cancelled trains include Amritsar-Pathankot Express, Fazilka-Bathinda DEMU, Firozpur Cantt-Fazilka Express and Jalandhar City-Firozpur Cantt. Because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the trains had very low occupancy. Notably, the Firozpur railway division caters to Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Himachal Pradesh.