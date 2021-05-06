New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus and due to low occupancy, the Indian Railways authorities have decided to cancel 16 special train services operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and few others. These special train services are being run by the IRCTC and come under the administration of the Eastern Railways zone – headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. Issuing a statement, the Eastern Railways said that the train services will be discontinued due to poor patronization until further notice. Also Read - UK Variant Dominant in North India, Double Mutant in Maharashtra, Gujarat; COVID Spreads Tentacles in Southern States | Highlights

Starting from tomorrow, May 7, these 16 special train services will not be available for passengers.

Here is the complete list of cancelled trains along with details of train number, routes and frequency.

Train Number 02019 Howrah-Ranchi Train Number 02020 Ranchi-Howrah Train Number 02339 Howrah-Dhanbad Train Number 02340 Dhanbad­ Howrah Train Number 03027 Howrah-Azimganj Train Number 03028 Azimganj-Howrah Train Number 03047 Howrah-Rampurhat Train Number 03048 Rampurhat-Howrah Train Number 03117 Kolkata-Lalgola Train Number 03118 Lalgola-Kolkata Train Number 03187 Sealdah­ Rampurhat Train Number 03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah Train Number 03401 Bhagalpur­Danapur Train Number 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Train Number 03502 Asansol-Haldia Train Number 03501 Haldia-Asansol

It must be recalled that in April, the Indian Railways decided to cancel 40 train services due to the severity of the COVID situation and also because of the low passenger load. North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt Shashi Kiran had that time said that the cancellation of these 40 trains will remain suspended till further orders.

In a similar manner, the South Central Railway (SCR) had also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. These trains run on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.

It must be noted that the Indian Railways run several special train services for passengers since last year when it suspended all passenger train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some of these trains were running with low occupancy due to the ongoing pandemic.