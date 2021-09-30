IRCTC Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down and all states have reopening economic activities, the Indian Railways on Wednesday said it is planning to start the services of unreserved mail and express trains in the Northern Railway from October 1. The Indian Railways has already opened the services of many trains in a phased manner as the unlocking process started in the country.Also Read - Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Delhi, Kolkata on Sept 30; Check Details For Your City

As per updates from Indian Railway officials, the unreserved mail or express trains will operate between Shamli, Delhi, Shahdara, Prayagraj Sangam, Faizabad and Jaunpur.

Speaking to News 18, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that the Indian Railways will operate unreserved mail and express trains every day except Sunday from October 1 and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be followed by the passengers.

List of unreserved trains to operate from October 1: