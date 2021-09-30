IRCTC Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down and all states have reopening economic activities, the Indian Railways on Wednesday said it is planning to start the services of unreserved mail and express trains in the Northern Railway from October 1. The Indian Railways has already opened the services of many trains in a phased manner as the unlocking process started in the country.Also Read - Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Delhi, Kolkata on Sept 30; Check Details For Your City
As per updates from Indian Railway officials, the unreserved mail or express trains will operate between Shamli, Delhi, Shahdara, Prayagraj Sangam, Faizabad and Jaunpur. Also Read - Only 1 in 11 People Manages to Get Vaccinated as Bharat Biotech Fails to Revamp COVAXIN Production
Speaking to News 18, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that the Indian Railways will operate unreserved mail and express trains every day except Sunday from October 1 and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be followed by the passengers. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Extends Services of 22 Pairs of Special Trains Till December Due to Festive Season | Full List Here
List of unreserved trains to operate from October 1:
- 01650 Shamli – Delhi Shahdara unreserved express special train will depart from Shamli at 07:47 am every day except on Sundays from October 1 to November 31 and will arrive at Delhi Shahdara at 10:13 am the same day.
- 01649 Delhi Shahdara–Shamli unreserved express Special will leave Delhi Shahdara at 05:30 pm every day except on Sunday from October 01 to November 31 and will reach Shamli at 07:36 pm on the same day.
- 01650/01649 Train on its journey will halt at Kandhla, Kasimpur Khedi, Baraut, Sujara, Baghpat Road, Ahera Halt, Sanhera Halt, Khekra, Fakharpur Halt, Gotra Halt and Nauli stations in both directions.
- 04381/04382 Prayagraj Sangam-Faizabad-Prayagraj Sangam unreserved express special train will halt at Prayag, Phaphamau Jn., Siwath, Mau Aimma, Dhirganj, Vishnathganj, Baripad, Pratapgarh, Chilbila, Khundaur, Ramganj, Piparpur, Sultanpur, Dwarka Ganj, Kurebhar, Chaure Bazar, Malethak, Khajur.
- 04381 Prayagraj Sangam–Faizabad unreserved express special train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam at 06:30 am and reach Faizabad at noon on the same day from October 01.
- 04382 Faizabad–Prayagraj Sangam unreserved special train will leave Faizabad at 05:45 pm October 1 and will reach Prayagraj Sangam at 11:30 pm on the same day.
- 04383/54376 Prayagraj Sangam-Jaunpur-Prayag Raj Sangam unreserved mail special will halt at Prayag, Phaphamau Jn., Tharwai, Sarai Chandi, Phulpur, Ugrasenpur, Baraya Ram, Janghai, Jarauna, Barsati, Banour, Barigaon Nevada, Mariahu, Shudnipur, Salakhpur and Jalgaon, Therwant at Kajgaon.
- 04383 Prayagraj Sangam–Jaunpur unreserved special train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam at 07:30 am and reach Jaunpur at 12:10 pm on the same day from October 01. Train numbering 54376 Jaunpur– Prayagraj Sangam unreserved mail special train will leave Jaunpur at 05:35 pm from October 01 and will reach Prayagraj Sangam at 09:30 pm.
- 04245/04246 Prayagraj Sangam-Jaunpur-Prayagraj Sangam unreserved mail express operations will start from October 1. While train numbering 04245 Prayagraj Sangam–Jaunpur unreserved mail special train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam at 04:40 pm and reach Jaunpur at 10:10 pm on the same day, another train, numbering 04246, Jaunpur–Prayagraj Sangam unreserved mail special will leave Jaunpur at 06:45 am from October 02
- The train will have its stoppages at Prayag, Phaphamau Jn., Tharwai, Sarai Chandi, Phulpur, Ugrasenpur, Baraya Ram, Janghai, Jarauna, Barsati, Banour, Barigaon Nevada, Mariahu, Shudnipur, Salakhpur, Kajgaon Par Therwan and Will stay in both the directions.