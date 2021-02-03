IRCTC Latest News Today: For the year 2021-22, the Indian Railways has set a target of constructing 2,400 km new lines, doubling and gauge conversion projects. The details of the plan has been disclosed by the Railways Board. Giving further details, Railway Board Financial Commissioner (FC) explained that the plan includes 300 km of new lines, 1,600 km of doubling single line sections and gauge conversion of 500 km totalling 2,400 km. In addition, electrification of 6,000 km of lines is also to be completed in FY22, he said. Also Read - Budget For 1% Population, Govt Snatched Money From Workers, Farmers & Forces: Rahul Gandhi

Moreover, the Railways national Projects of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North Eastern region have been allocated Rs 12,985 crore.

In this year's Budget, the Railways has been allocated a "record" Rs 1.10 lakh crore of which Rs 1.07 lakh crore accounts for capital expenditure.

While the allocation in 2021-22 has been termed as a “record” for the national transporter, it had a slightly higher allocation of Rs 1.11 lakh crore in the revised budget of 2020-21.

The national carrier will monetize the upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) assets for operations and maintenance after commissioning and the Indian Railways will have a National Rail Plan to create a future ready’ Railway system by 2030.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Sitharaman applauded the services provided by the Railways to transport essential goods across the country during the coronavirus lockdown.