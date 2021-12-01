IRCTC Latest News Today: The train passengers now can book tickets on IRCTC portal and app from the cozy ambience of their home. They don’t need to go to the Railway counter for the purpose. And for their convenience, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently changed the rules for booking tickets through the IRCTC app and portal. To book train tickets online, the passengers will have to get phone number and email ID verified. If they don’t have verified credentials, then they will not be able to proceed further with the ticket booking process.Also Read - Railway Passengers Alert! 46 Trains Cancelled Till March 1 | Full List Here

The IRCTC rules have been changed for the passengers, who have not booked tickets for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Such passengers will be required to verify the phone number and email ID again before booking train tickets through IRCTC portal. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Set to Operate These Unreserved Trains Between Punjab, Himachal Pradesh From Today | Complete List Here

Check how to get phone number and email verification done: Also Read - South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 520 Goods Guard Posts on rrcser.co.in

Login to IRCTC Portal After this the verification window will open Now enter the registered email id and mobile number. An OTP will be sent on your email id and mobile number for the verification process. After entering the OTP, your email id and mobile number will be verified.

Last month, the Indian Railways had reduced the prices of platform tickets as it was increased during Covid-19 pandemic to avoid unnecessary gathering of people at the platforms.