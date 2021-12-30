IRCTC Latest News: Women passengers, rejoice! The Indian Railways has announced to reserve berths for you in two Bihar-bound trains. Giving details, the Indian Railways said it has been decided to reserve a few berths in every coach of Vikramshila Superfast Express and Bhagalpur Garib Rath train for women passengers. It must be noted that the berths in each coach of these trains will be reserved for women passengers across all classes.Also Read - Rain, Dense Fog Alert in THESE States For Next 48 Hours. See Full Forecast Here

The women passengers must note that the new reservation of berths for them in these two trains connecting Delhi with Patna and Bhagalpur cities of Bihar will be implemented from January next year. Also Read - Delhi's Daily Covid-19 Tally Witnesses Massive Spike, Nears 1000-Mark; Registers 923 Fresh Infections

Earlier this month, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had made announcement on reserved berths for women passengers in long distance trains. Giving details, Vaishnaw had said that to ensure comfortable and safe travel of women passengers in long distance trains, Indian Railways has allotted special berths for women and several other facilities. Also Read - Delhi: 'Yellow Alert' to Continue in National Capital, No Fresh Restrictions For Now

He had also stated that six berths in sleeper class of long distance Mail and Express trains as well as the same number of berths in 3AC class of Garib Rath, Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC Express trains will be reserved for women.

The Indian Railways had earlier implemented reservation of berths for women in a few trains including Rajdhani, Humsafar Express and Duronto Superfast trains.

The Indian Railways said the facility will be available for the safety and security of women passengers in these trains leaving from Bhagalpur for Surat, Dadar and other cities.

As per latest updates, 6 berths in sleeper class, 4-5 berths in third AC and 3-4 berths in second AC coaches will be reserved for women.

Prior to this, the Indian Railways had started ‘Meri Saheli’ campaign to spread awareness and safety of women passengers. The Railways had taken the step for the convenience of elderly passengers.