IRCTC Latest News Today: Considering the huge rush during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has announced a few festival special trains. Now the passengers who wish to go home on Diwali and Chhath Puja are going to get rid of the hassle of getting a confirmed ticket on the train. After North Central Railway, now the Western Railway has announced to run some special trains in view of the upcoming festivals.

The Western Railway has decided to run Bandra Terminus- Subedarganj, Bandra Terminus-Mau Special Train, Surat-Karmali Train, Surat-Subedarganj Train And Ahmedabad-Kanpur Central Special Trains. It is expected that these special trains will help people to a great extent go home for Diwali and Chhath Puja without any hassle.

