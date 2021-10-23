IRCTC Latest News Today: Considering the huge rush during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has announced a few festival special trains. Now the passengers who wish to go home on Diwali and Chhath Puja are going to get rid of the hassle of getting a confirmed ticket on the train. After North Central Railway, now the Western Railway has announced to run some special trains in view of the upcoming festivals.Also Read - Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Best Ways For DIY Styling to Bring Magic Into Your House This Festive Season
The Western Railway has decided to run Bandra Terminus- Subedarganj, Bandra Terminus-Mau Special Train, Surat-Karmali Train, Surat-Subedarganj Train And Ahmedabad-Kanpur Central Special Trains. It is expected that these special trains will help people to a great extent go home for Diwali and Chhath Puja without any hassle.
Full list of trains:
- Train Number 09191: Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Special train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 19.25 Hrs on every wednesday and reach Subedarganj At 22.20 Hrs the next day. This train will run from 27 October to 24 November 2021.
- Train number 09193: Bandra Terminus – Mau Special train will leave Bandra Terminus at 10.25 hrs on every Tuesday and arrive Mau at 9 hrs on 3rd day. The train will run from 26 October to 16 November.
- Train no. 09187: Surat – Karmali Special will leave surat at 7.50 PM on every Tuesday and will reach Karmali at 1.10 hrs, the next day. This train will leave Surat every Tuesday at 7.50 PM and will reach Karmali at 11 am the next day.
- Train no. 09117: Surat – Subedarganj Special will leave Surat at 6 am every Friday and will reach Subedarganj at 7.50 am the next day. The train will run from 22 October to 26 November.
- Train number 01906: Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Special will leave Ahmedabad at 3.05 hrs every Tuesday and arrive at Kanpur Central at 11.55 hrs the next day. This train will run from 26 October to 30 November.
- Train number 01676: This train will run between Anand Vihar Terminal and Muzaffarpur two days a week from 11 October to 17 November. This train will leave Anand Vihar at 22.50 hrs every Monday and Wednesday and will reach Muzaffarpur at 22.00 hrs next day.
- Train number 01675: Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Festival Special will be operational from 12 October to 18 November. The train will depart Muzaffarpur at 23.45 hrs every Tuesday and Thursday and reach Anand Vihar at 23.30 hrs the next day.
- Train number 01670: New Delhi To Darbhanga Special Train will run twice a week from 11 October to 18 November. This train will leave New Delhi at 19:25 hrs on Monday & Thursday and will reach Darbhanga at 16:00 hrs next day.
- Train no. 01669: Darbhanga To New Delhi Soecial train will run twice a week from 12 October to 19 November.
- Train number 01638 : New Delhi – Barauni Superfast will run between New Delhi and Barauni twice a week from 12 October to 20 November.