IRCTC Latest News: In a bid to revert back in a phased manner to the pre-Covid levels of service, the Ministry of Railways on Sunday said that its passenger reservation system will be shut down for 6 hours during the lean business hours of the night for the next 7 days. The six-hour duration will be used to upgrade the system data with new train numbers and other relevant items in a bid to normalise passengers services and revert back in a phased manner to the post-Covid levels of services as announced by the ministry earlier.

The activity will be performed from the intervening night of 14 and 15 November to the night of 20 and 21 November starting at 11.30 pm and ending at 5.30 am. During this 6-hour period, no PRS Services (ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services etc) will be available.

During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted.

"During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted," the ministry said. It also requested its customers to support the Ministry in the effort to normalize and upgrade the passenger services.