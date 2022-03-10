IRCTC Latest News Today: Apart from giving a comfortable journey, the Indian Railways is also going to offer many other services to the rail passengers. The Railways has taken another amazing step for the train passengers – now they can apply for PAN and Aadhaar cards at the railway stations. Passengers will also get the facility to recharge their phones and pay electricity bills at the railway stations.Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 20 Posts; Apply Now at cr.indianrailways.gov.in

The Indian Railways said for the successful implementation of these steps, RailTel is now going to set up kiosks like common service centres. Notably, these Kiosks will be called RailWire Saathi Kiosks. Also Read - RRB Recruitment Exams: Railway Minister Shares an Update. Read Details

Through RailWire Saathi Kiosks, the rail passengers will be able to apply for Aadhar and PAN cards and will also be provided with the facility of filing taxes, Voter cards, banking, insurance, income tax, bus tickets and air tickets. Also Read - Former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna Likely To Be Arrested By CBI As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail

Till now, this facility has started at two stations of North Eastern Railway in the first phase. These two stations include Varanasi City and Prayagraj Rambagh. However, these Kiosks will be operated by village level entrepreneurs of common service centres.

The Railways said that in the second phase, preparations will be made to start this facility at many other railway stations including Gorakhpur. Moreover, various train stations are being marked for this purpose. These services will soon be extended to passengers at Veerangana Laxmibai station.

Giving details, Chief Public Relations Officer (North Eastern Railway) Pankaj Kumar Singh told a news portal that the Rail Wire Saathi Kiosks has been installed by RailTel at two stations as a pilot project.

He added that it is being planned to install Rail Wire Saathi Kiosks at other stations (200 stations) in future. He said that out of these 200 stations, 44 are in South Central Railway, 20 in Northeast Frontier Railway and 13 in East Central Railway. 15 are in Western Railway, 12 in West Central Railway and 13 in East Coast Railway. 56 stations are on North Eastern Railway.