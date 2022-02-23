IRCTC Latest News Today: Train passengers are now going to enjoy travelling on Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains as the Indian Railways has decided to provide radio music and connectivity during their journey. According to updates from Northern Railway (NR), passengers travelling on Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains through the routes of Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam will be greeted by Shatabdi/Vande Bharat radio music and connectivity in transit.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 360 Trains Today

The Northern Railway further said that it will introduce customized music experience and RJ entertainment in trains through the passengers’ address system. Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 20 Posts on cr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details

“Northern Railway will introduce new kind of entertainment and enjoyment with customize music experience and RJ Entertainment in trains through passengers address system,” the Northern Railway said in a statement and added that the entertainment in trains through Radio Services Work has been done under the guidance of Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi Division and Praveen Kumar Sr. DCM, Delhi Division. Also Read - Indian Railways Runs Shri Ramayana Yatra Train From Today. Check Routes, Ticket Fare, And How to Book Tickets

In this regard, the Northern Railway said it has given the contract to provide full entertainment to travellers on trains and will give a feel about cities they are traveling through radio service on all Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division.

As per the reports, the Northern Railway has teamed up with an indoor entertainment company, Ooka Radio to provide the services to the passengers on these trains.

The Northern Railway said the primary focus of the project is to give an enjoyable travel and a feel good factor to each traveller on Vande bharat and Shatabdi trains.

Moreover, the services will also help for advertising through Radio in 10 Shatabdi Express trains and 02 Vande Bharat Express trains.