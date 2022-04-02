New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled over 100 trains mainly due to operational reasons. According to the railways, 92 trains scheduled for today (April 2) were fully cancelled while 21 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans To Implement 'Kavach' On Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah Corridors Soon

The train passengers must take note that the cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.

Complete List Of Fully Cancelled Trains on April 2

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.