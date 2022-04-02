New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled over 100 trains mainly due to operational reasons. According to the railways, 92 trains scheduled for today (April 2) were fully cancelled while 21 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans To Implement 'Kavach' On Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah Corridors Soon
The train passengers must take note that the cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.
Complete List Of Fully Cancelled Trains on April 2
0979 , 03051 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 04305 , 04826 , 05091 , 05169 , 05170 , 05171 , 05172 , 05445 , 05446 , 05702 , 07520 , 07796 , 08264 , 08303 , 08665 , 08666 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 14203 , 14204 , 14219 , 14220 , 14235 , 15709 , 15710 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22627 , 22628 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31811 , 31812 , 32211 , 33811 , 33812 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 34935 , 36033 , 36034 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52965 , 52966
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains
- Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
- Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.
For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.