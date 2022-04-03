New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday said 168 trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance work. According to the notification by the railways, 136 trains scheduled to depart today (April 3) were cancelled while 32 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 92 trains and partially cancelled 21 trains on Saturday.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans To Implement 'Kavach' On Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah Corridors Soon
For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the full details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.
List of fully cancelled trains on April 3
03068 , 03083 , 03095 , 03096 , 03097 , 03098 , 03767 , 03768 , 04129 , 04194 , 04305 , 04337 , 04338 , 04825 , 04826 , 05091 , 05092 , 05135 , 05146 , 05169 , 05170 , 05171 , 05172 , 05445 , 05446 , 05701 , 05771 , 05772 , 07519 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11601 , 11602 , 13054 , 13465 , 13466 , 14235 , 14236 , 14307 , 14308 , 15043 , 15463 , 15464 , 15531 , 15709 , 15710 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 20936 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22453 , 22454 , 36033 , 36034 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37742 , 37744 , 37745 , 37746 , 37747 , 37748 , 37749 , 37750 , 37751 , 37752 , 37753 , 37754 , 37756 , 37911 , 37914 , 37915 , 37916 , 37918 , 37919 , 37920 , 37922 , 37924 , 37928 , 43013 , 43015 , 43017 , 43109 , 43111 , 43221 , 43223 , 43225 , 43413 , 43415 , 43509 , 43605 , 43705 , 43753 , 43821 , 43901 , 43903 , 52965 , 52966
Here’s how to check your station code
- Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
- Click on the station name against the station code
- You will find the station code and save the details for further updates
How to check the full list of cancelled trains
- Step 1: Log onto enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
- Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.