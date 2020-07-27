IRCTC Latest News: With the help of artificial intelligence, the Indian Railways is in the process of revamping the IRCTC website. Once redesigned, the new website will have many interesting features for easier and convenient ticket bookings. Also Read - Railways Stops British-era Practice of Using Dak Messengers, Instructs Zones to Move Communication Via Videoconference

Last upgraded in the year 2018, the web portal www.irctc.co.in will now get updated with new additional features.

As per updates, the IRCTC website will be completely revamped and the processes will be simplified and personalized with the use of artificial intelligence. Moreover, the website will also be integrated with hotel booking as well as meal bookings. The whole redesigning process will be completed by August.

Apart from redesigning its website, the Railways is also coming up with changes in the post COVID times in order to provide contactless services to its passengers.

Recently, the Railways has said that it will move towards contactless ticketing like at airports with QR code-enabled tickets, which will be scanned on handheld devices and mobile phones at the stations and on the trains.

While buying tickets online, the QR code will be provided on the ticket. Even on window tickets, where one gets a physical ticket, a text message will be sent to the passenger’s mobile phone, which will have a link, and the QR code will be displayed when the link is touched.

However, the Railways is not planning to go completely paperless as of now, but will considerably reduce its use by facilitating online booking of reserved, unreserved and platform tickets.