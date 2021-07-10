IRCTC Latest News Today: Rail passengers, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. Very soon, you are going to ravel in Vistadome Coaches of the Express Trains on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. As per latest updates, the South-Western Railway is going to attach Vistadome coaches in the express train running between Yesvantpur (in Bengaluru) to Mangaluru stations.Also Read - Another Case of Animal Cruelty: Miscreant Kills Stray Dog With Air Gun In Mangaluru

You will be surprised to know that the train route will go through the Western Ghats, specifically the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Ghat section. You will experience a mesmerizing journey this route is scenic and offers breathtaking glimpses of mountains, valleys, gorges and greenery.

As per the updates from the Indian Railways, the express train will have two vistadome coaches. Each vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 and the seats are rotatable 180 degree, wide, large windows will offer a clear close-up view to the passengers.

Manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hoffman-Busch platform/technology), these Vistadome coaches have glass rooftops which offer views of the sky to the passengers.

Equipped with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, these coaches will offer you LED display, oven and refrigerator, mini pantry, multi-tiered steel luggage shelves, mobile charging socket on each seat. Moreover, the coach is equipped with automatic sliding doors and bio-toilets.

Special features of Vistadome coach:

Wide window panes Glass roof top Rotatable seats Pushback chairs

The Vistadome coaches will be augmented to the following trains: