Home

Business

IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway Extends Operation Of 7 Pairs Of Special Trains | Full List Here

IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway Extends Operation Of 7 Pairs Of Special Trains | Full List Here

IRCTC Latest News Today: Taking to Twitter, the Indian Railways said it has extended the trips of 7 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.

Train No. 09185: Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special will have an additional trip on July 1, 2023.

IRCTC Latest News: Looking at the demand from the passengers, the Western Railway (WR) on Friday extended operations of seven pairs of special trains and the Indian Railway network has shared the information on its official Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Railways said “WR has extended the trips of 7 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare. Booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09051, 09456, 09455, 09093 & 09067 are open, while Train Nos. 09207, 09208, 09091, 09435 & 09436 will open on 1st July, 2023 at PRS counters & IRCTC website.”

You may like to read

Check full list of trains here:

Train No. 09185: Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special will have an additional trip on July 1, 2023.

Train No. 09186: Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Weekly Special will have an additional trip on July 2, 2023

Train No. 05054: Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will have an additional trip on July 1, 2023

Train No. 05053: Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special will have an additional trip on June 30, 2023

Train No. 04126: Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 September, 2023

Train No. 04125: Subedarganj-Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023

Train No. 09117: Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 August, 2023

Train No. 09118: Subedarganj – Surat Weekly Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 August, 2023

Train No. 01906: Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 September, 2023

Train No. 01905: Kanpur Central – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023

Train No. 04166: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 28 September, 2023

Train No. 04165: Agra Cantt. – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 27 September, 2023

Train No. 04168: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023

Train No. 04167: Agra Cantt. – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 24th September, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.