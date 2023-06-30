Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway Extends Operation Of 7 Pairs Of Special Trains | Full List Here
IRCTC Latest News Today: Taking to Twitter, the Indian Railways said it has extended the trips of 7 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.
IRCTC Latest News: Looking at the demand from the passengers, the Western Railway (WR) on Friday extended operations of seven pairs of special trains and the Indian Railway network has shared the information on its official Twitter handle.
Also Read:
- Ticket Booking For Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Begins: Check Booking Process, Ticket Fare
- IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Run 156 Ganpati Special Trains Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 | Check List Here
- Five New Vande Bharat Express Trains to be Launched on Tuesday: Check Routes, Timing
Taking to Twitter, the Indian Railways said “WR has extended the trips of 7 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare. Booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09051, 09456, 09455, 09093 & 09067 are open, while Train Nos. 09207, 09208, 09091, 09435 & 09436 will open on 1st July, 2023 at PRS counters & IRCTC website.”
You may like to read
Check full list of trains here:
- Train No. 09185: Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special will have an additional trip on July 1, 2023.
- Train No. 09186: Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Weekly Special will have an additional trip on July 2, 2023
- Train No. 05054: Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will have an additional trip on July 1, 2023
- Train No. 05053: Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special will have an additional trip on June 30, 2023
- Train No. 04126: Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 September, 2023
- Train No. 04125: Subedarganj-Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023
- Train No. 09117: Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 August, 2023
- Train No. 09118: Subedarganj – Surat Weekly Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 August, 2023
- Train No. 01906: Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 September, 2023
- Train No. 01905: Kanpur Central – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023
- Train No. 04166: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 28 September, 2023
- Train No. 04165: Agra Cantt. – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 27 September, 2023
- Train No. 04168: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023
- Train No. 04167: Agra Cantt. – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 24th September, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you