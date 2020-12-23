IRCTC Latest News: Keeping in view the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Western Railway is planning to run 7 pairs of festival special trains with 80 additional services. Also Read - From Corona to Santa Claus, 10-Day-Long Cake Show Begins in Coimbatore Ahead of Christmas | See Pictures

"For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, the Indian Railways decided to further extend the running of 7 pairs of festival special trains with 80 additional services," Chief Public Relations Officer at Western Railway said in a statement

In the statement, it stated that 2 pairs of special trains will be extended between Ahmedabad-Yasvantpur and Gandhidham-KSR Bengaluru.

“Two pairs of special trains will be extended by Western Railway between Ahmedabad-Yasvantpur & Gandhidham-KSR Bengaluru. 5 pairs between Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru, Ajmer–Mysore, Yasvantpur-Jaipur, KSR Bengaluru –Ajmer & KSR –Jodhpur will pass over Western Railway,”it added.