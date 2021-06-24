IRCTC Latest News Today: With several states announcing the unlock guidelines, the Indian Railways has resumed the services of several special trains in a graded manner in the country. Notably, the Railways has restarted the train services in this month of June to allow the movement of migrant labourers and clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters. According to a news report by PTI, the Railways will bring back 660 trains into operation in June. Also Read - Delhi: 1 Killed, 3 Cops Among 4 Injured as DTC Bus Rams Into Traffic Police Booth Near Sarai Rohilla

In the wake of these developments, the zonal railways have been given permission to restore services in a graded manner, keeping in mind the Covid situation and passenger demand. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Gyms Across National Capital Likely to Reopen From Next Week | Details Here

Issuing a notification, the Western Railway zone said that it will restore the services of 17 pairs of special trains in the coming days. Also Read - Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021: Process For Entry Level Classes To Start On June 28

Earlier this week, the Western Railway had decided to resume operating seven pairs of up and down trains from Indore and nearby Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) stations.

These seven pairs of trains will connect Indore and Mhow with Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Daund, Udhampur, Yeshwantpur and Kochuveli.

Currently, the Railways is operating trains under the special category and only passengers with the confirmed ticket are allowed to board.

Full List of 17 pairs of trains: