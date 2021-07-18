New Delhi: Here’s a great piece of news for train travellers. The Indian Railway’s Western wing has announced that it will resume eight pairs of special trains from this week. The decision has been taken after many states have announced relaxations in Covid-19 induced lockdown and curbs following a dip in cases and rise in vaccination numbers.Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted And Short Terminated Due to Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai. Here's Full List

The trains will run as per the schedule given here until further advice by the Western Railway.

Here is the full list of special trains to be restored by the Wester Railway this week; their halts, timings, and other details: