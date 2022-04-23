IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the train passengers who want to travel to various destinations during summer, the Western Railway on Saturday decided to run summer special trains at special fares on Udhna-Banaras and Mumbai Central-Banaras routes. The move has been taken by the railway authorities to meet the travel demand during the summer. Thousands of passengers are expected to benefit from the movement of these summer special trains.Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Northeastern State Capitals To Be Connected With Delhi By Rail Network Soon

As per the updates from the Western Railways, the Mumbai Central-Banaras-Mumbai Central special train will take 16 trips. Full details here:

Train No. 09183/09184 Mumbai Central- Banaras Special (Weekly)

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central-Banaras Special will depart from Mumbai every Wednesday at 10.50 PM from April 27 until June 25, 2022.

Train No. 09184 Banaras-Mumbai Central Special will depart from Banaras every Friday from April 29 to June 17.

Udhna-Banaras Special Train

The Western Railways said the Udhna-Banaras-Udhna special train will make four trips. The train will run on Tuesdays from Udhna on April 26 and May 3.

The Banaras-Udhna Special train will run from Banaras on Wednesdays on April 27 and May 4.