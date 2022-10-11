IRCTC Sri Rameshwaram Mallikarjun Dakshin Bharat Yatra Tour Package: It is rightly said, “The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” To enrich your soul and eyes with experience, the Indian Railway Catering and Corporation Ltd(IRCTC) has announced an affordable tour package for all those planning to visit and explore Southern India. IRCTC Ltd. offers “SRI RAMESHWARAM – MALLIKARJUN DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA” by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train covering the prominent sacred and heritage destinations of Southern India in 13 days journey. The tour begins from December 08, 2022.Also Read - IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Till Oct 25. Read Details Here

IRCTC took to Twitter, "Get to witness the most happening Culture, Spiritualism, Nature and Heritage on a platter, go for the exciting IRCTC 12nights&13days Package available at just Rs. 49140/- https://bit.ly/3Mf5JyS@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail."

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in 3AC class. The package will cost Rs 56515 for a single share. The Boarding/De-boarding points include Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarasi, and Nagpur.

IRCTC Sri Rameshwaram Mallikarjun Dakshin Bharat Yatra Tour Package: From Tour Date to Destination covered; All You Need to Know

Tour name: SRI RAMESHWARAM – MALLIKARJUN DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA

Duration (ex Delhi): 12 Nights/13 Days

Tour Date: 08.12.2022

Tour Itinerary: Delhi – Hyderabad – Rameshwaram – Madurai – Kanyakumari – Thanjavur – Mahabalipuram – Kanchipuram – Shriselam – Delhi.

Train Itinerary: Delhi Safdarjung – Hyderabad – Rameshwaram – Madurai – Kanyakumari – Thanjaur – Chengallpattu Jn – Kachipuram – Ongole/ Kurnool Town – Delhi Safdarjung.

Boarding/De-boarding: Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarasi, Nagpur

Destinations and visits covered:

Hyderabad: Golconda Fort, Statue of Equality, Charminar, Chaumala palace, Birla Mandir.

Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami Temple and Dhanushkodi.

Madurai: Meenakshi Temple

Kanya kumari: Kanyakumari temple, Vivekanand Rock Memorial.

Thanjavur: Brihadeshwara Temple (UNESCO world heritage site)

Kanchipuram:Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman temple

Mahabalipuram: Arjuna’s Penance, Pancha Rathas, Mahabalipuram beach & Shore temple.

Srisailam: Malikarjuna Jyotirling Temple

The cost of the tour package includes the journey by train, accommodation, transfers between the sites, tour escort, security on the train, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and travel insurance.

Cost per Person for the proposed tour as below.

Category Single Share Double/ Triple Share Child (5-11 year) Comfort 56515 49140 44230 Superior 67815 58970 53075

COVID-19 fully vaccination certificate is compulsory for temple darshan and sightseeing of monuments. All passengers should carry vaccination certificates in hard copy or in the phone during the duration of the tour. For more details, check the tour package here

Want to Book a Ticket?

If you are interested, then you can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG02.