IRCTC Latest News Today: The rail passengers, who are planning to travel to various tourist destinations during summer, here's a big update for you. The Indian Railways said it will run special trains between Kalka-Shimla, Jammu-Udaipur, and Bandra Terminus-Jammu apart from summer special trains. The move from the Indian Railways will benefit the passengers travelling to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

As per updates from the Northern Railway, these special trains will be operated between Kalka-Shimla, Jammu-Udaipur, and Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi. Full list here: