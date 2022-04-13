IRCTC Latest News Today: The rail passengers, who are planning to travel to various tourist destinations during summer, here’s a big update for you. The Indian Railways said it will run special trains between Kalka-Shimla, Jammu-Udaipur, and Bandra Terminus-Jammu apart from summer special trains. The move from the Indian Railways will benefit the passengers travelling to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 183 Trains Today. Check List Here
- Train no. 01627/01624 Kalka-Shimla-Kalka Unreserved Mail Express will leave Kalka at 01.05 PM daily from 14.04.2022 till 30.06.2022 and will reach Shimla at 07.30 pm on the same day.
- Train no. 01624 Shimla-Kalka Special Daily Unreserved Mail Express Special train will leave Shimla at 09.20 am daily from 15.04.2022 to 01.07.2022 and will reach Kalka at 03.50 PM on the same day.
- Train no. 04972 Jammu- Udaipur- Jammu weekly Garib Rath express special train will commence its journey on 14.04.2022 to 30.06.2022 and will reach Udaipur daily at 07.45 AM.
- Train no. 04971 Udaipur – Jammu Weekly Garib Rath Express Special train will leave Udaipur at 02.05 PM every Friday from 15.04.2022 to 01.07.2022 and will reach Jammu at 03.10 pm the next day.
- Train no. 04982 Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Weekly AC Superfast Special will reach Jammu Tawi daily from 17.04.2022 to 12.06.2022.
- Train no. 04981 Jammu- Bandra Terminus weekly AC superfast special train will leave Jammu at 11.20 AM on every Tuesday from 19.04.2022 to 14.06.2022 and will reach Bandra Terminus the next day at 10.10 AM.