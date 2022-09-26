IRCTC Sri Jagannath Yatra Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced yet another tour package for travellers. This year, IRCTC Ltd. has proposed to run a “Sri Jagannath Yatra” Rail tour package by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class, covering the visit to divine places including Kashi, Baijnath Dham, Jagannath Puri, Bhubneshwar, Konark and Gaya on an 8 days tour. The package includes seven nights and eight days tour. The tour will begin on November 08, 2022.Also Read - How to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card: A Step-By-Step Guide Here
There are a total of 600 seats. If you are interested to travel, then you can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. To know more about the package, click on the link given HERE https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG09. Also Read - IRCTC Introduces New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package. Details Inside
Earlier today, IRCTC took to Twitter, “Bored with monotonous routine? Take IRCTC’S Sri Jagannath Yatra tour package & uncover divine places worth a visit. Book on http://bit.ly/3BvExXH @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail.” Also Read - SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: Here’s How to Check Account Balance, Other Details
IRCTC Sri Jagannath Yatra Package: All You Need To Know
According to the official IRCTC website, here are some of the important details that the traveler can check out:
- Tour name: SRI JAGANNATH YATRA
- Duration: 07 Nights/08 Days
- Tour Date: 08.11.2022
- Tour Itinerary: Delhi – Kashi (Varanasi) – Baijnath – Puri – Bhubneshwar – Konark – Gaya – Delhi
- Train Itinerary: New Delhi (DSJ) – Varanasi – Jashidih – Puri – Gaya – Delhi.
- Boarding Points: Ghaziabad – Aligarh – Tundla – Kanpur
- Deboarding Points: Kanpur – Tundla – Aligarh – Ghaziabad
- No. seats: 600
Tour Price: Per Person
The package will cost Rs 32845 for a single share.
|Category
|Single Share
|Double/ Triple Share
|Child (5-11 year)
|Comfort
|32845
|28560
|25705
|Superior
|39420
|34275
|30850
Passengers will have to travel in a 3AC class, and it includes accommodations, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.
Destinations and visits covered:
- Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga temple.
- Puri: Jagannath temple and beach.
- Bhubneshwar: Lingraj Temple, Parashurameshwar temple, Udaigiri caves.
- Konark: Sun Temple & Beach.
- Baijnath: Baijnath Dham Jyotirlinga temple.
- Gaya: Vishnupad Temple.