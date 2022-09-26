IRCTC Sri Jagannath Yatra Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced yet another tour package for travellers. This year, IRCTC Ltd. has proposed to run a “Sri Jagannath Yatra” Rail tour package by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class, covering the visit to divine places including Kashi, Baijnath Dham, Jagannath Puri, Bhubneshwar, Konark and Gaya on an 8 days tour. The package includes seven nights and eight days tour. The tour will begin on November 08, 2022.Also Read - How to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card: A Step-By-Step Guide Here

There are a total of 600 seats. If you are interested to travel, then you can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. To know more about the package, click on the link given HERE https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG09.

Earlier today, IRCTC took to Twitter, "Bored with monotonous routine? Take IRCTC'S Sri Jagannath Yatra tour package & uncover divine places worth a visit. Book on http://bit.ly/3BvExXH @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail."

Bored with monotonous routine? Take IRCTC’S Sri Jagannath Yatra tour package & uncover divine places worth a visit. Book on https://t.co/2oIp8JU1zd@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 26, 2022

IRCTC Sri Jagannath Yatra Package: All You Need To Know

According to the official IRCTC website, here are some of the important details that the traveler can check out:

Tour name: SRI JAGANNATH YATRA

Duration: 07 Nights/08 Days

Tour Date: 08.11.2022

Tour Itinerary: Delhi – Kashi (Varanasi) – Baijnath – Puri – Bhubneshwar – Konark – Gaya – Delhi

Train Itinerary: New Delhi (DSJ) – Varanasi – Jashidih – Puri – Gaya – Delhi.

Boarding Points: Ghaziabad – Aligarh – Tundla – Kanpur

Deboarding Points: Kanpur – Tundla – Aligarh – Ghaziabad

No. seats: 600

Tour Price: Per Person

The package will cost Rs 32845 for a single share.

Category Single Share Double/ Triple Share Child (5-11 year) Comfort 32845 28560 25705 Superior 39420 34275 30850

Passengers will have to travel in a 3AC class, and it includes accommodations, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.

Destinations and visits covered: