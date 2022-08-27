IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the train passengers, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it has introduced unreserved seats in the second-class sleeper coach in 9 pairs of trains travelling to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. Giving details, the North Western Railways said these coaches are for the passengers boarding trains in an emergency.Also Read - IRCTC Child Ticket Booking Rules 2022: Here’s How to Book Train Tickets For Kids Below 5 Years

The trains in which the unreserved sleeper coaches have been introduced included the Jaisalmer-Lalgarh Express, Jaipur-Marwar Jn Express, Bathinda-Lalgarh Express, Bathinda-Sriganganagar Express, Hisar-Rewari Express, Bhiwani-Tilakbridge Express, Jodhpur-Rewari Express, Rupasi Express, and Nisampur Express. The Railways said these trains will get the additional unreserved coaches on the designated dates.

Full train list here:

Train Number- 14703 and 14704, Jaisalmer-Lalgarh-Jaisalmer Rail will have unreserved coaches from December 14.

Train Number – 19735 and 19736, Jaipur-Marwar Junction-Jaipur to get additional coaches from December 18.

Train Number – 04701 and 14702 Bathinda via Lalgarh to Bathinda Rail to get extra coaches from September 1.

Train Number- 04753 and 04754 from Bathinda via Sriganganagar to Bathinda Rail Service from September 1.

Train Number – 04755 and 04756, in Bathinda-Sriganganagar-Bathinda Rail Service from September 1.

Train Number- 04835 and 04836 in Hisar-Rewari-Hisar Railway Service from September 1.

Train Number – 14737 and 14738, in Bhiwani-Tilakbridge-Bhiwani rail service from September 1.

Train Number- 14823 and 14824, in Jodhpur-Rewari-Jodhpur Railway Service from December 16.

Train No. 19327 and 19328 in Ratlam-Udaipur City-Ratlam Rail Service from December 5.

Recently, the Indian Railways has also introduced additional temporary coaches to the trains including Durg-Ajmer-Durg Express, Durg-Ajmer-Durg Express, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur Express, and Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur Express. This has been done for the convenience of the passengers.